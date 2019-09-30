COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested three people for a tractor supply store burglary that took place on Sunday in Colchester.
Robert Gamble, 51, of Bloomfield, Marie Tongie Johnson, 44, of Hartford, and 54-year-old Gregory Mathis of Windsor face burglary and larceny charges.
According to state police, they were dispatched to the Tractor Supply Store in Colchester just after 2 a.m. after the burglary alarm was tripped.
When they arrived, they said they saw a U-Haul box truck flee from the scene.
Troopers said after they followed the vehicle for a short time, three suspects jumped from the truck while it was still moving.
A K9 unit was able to track down Gamble, who was charged with burglary, second-degree larceny, interfering with police and criminal mischief. He was held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of Oct. 10.
Johnson and Mathis were eventually found as well.
Both were charged with conspiracy, burglary and second-degree larceny. They were held on $25,000 bonds and also given a court date of Oct. 10.
State police asked anyone with information about the burglary to give them a call at 860-465-5400.
