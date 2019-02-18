BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It was an icy mess on the roads in northern Connecticut on Monday morning.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain continued to fall, though intermittently, after the morning commute.
"Yeah I am making progress," said Lindy Schafer of Burlington. "Not as much snow as I was expecting, but I love the outdoors and winter, so this is a pleasure for me."
Schafer said she devotes time to caring for her 93-year-old mother.
Clearing the driveway was a part-time gig.
"I'm kind of the groundskeeper of the yard and I do enjoy it," she said.
Her full time job is teaching. She said she was a little disappointed that the snow couldn't wait a day.
"That says ‘Oh, what a waste of snow, we could have had a snow day,'" Schafer said. "But we had today off [for President's Day.]"
Conditions did improve since the overnight hours.
As the morning commute commenced, the precipitation became lighter.
Across the state, Schafer's neighbor Paul Buchardt said he enjoyed the day off with his son.
He cleared his yard and his neighbor's.
"Oh this is easy," Buchardt said. "From the ice storm the other day, what we had was bad. You know, this is fun snow."
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker 2 saw blacktop eventually during the morning commute.
There was less traffic on the roads because of the holiday; however, everyone from police to town officials urged drivers to budget in extra time.
Canton police reported a quiet night and early morning.
However, they still stressed caution.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
