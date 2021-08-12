Colin McFadden

Colin McFadden

 Burlington Fire Department

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Burlington firefighter has died after he suffered a medical emergency while battling a fire in New Hartford earlier this week.

Colin McFadden, 26, was a six-year member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo confirmed the firefighter's death on Thursday, saying McFadden was "A firefighter I never met but a firefighter I know too well - committed to service, dedicated to community and loved by family and friends."

Gov. Ned Lamont also released a statement saying he is directing all US and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in McFadden's honor, effective immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

He had suddenly become ill while battling the large fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in New Hartford.

McFadden was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and had been listed in critical condition.

His death was reported on Thursday.

During treatment, McFadden’s medical team had discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that had caused his sudden illness.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Burlington fire chief said the statewide blood supply was critical to McFadden’s care, and encouraged people to donate blood, as the state is seeing a shortage.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.