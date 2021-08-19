BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Burlington firefighter and EMT who died after battling a fire last week was laid to rest on Thursday.

Colin McFadden, 26, was a six-year member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

He had suddenly become ill while battling the large fire that broke out early last Tuesday morning in New Hartford.

McFadden was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and had been listed in critical condition.

He passed away last Thursday.

Burlington Fire Chief Michael Boucher said doctors discovered McFadden had APL, which is a form of Leukemia.

"Colin was an amazing kid. Came in here a young guy, 20 years old, pouring his heart and soul into everything he does," Boucher said last week.

A wake was held for McFadden on Wednesday at Funk Funeral Home in Bristol.

The funeral was held on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew Church. McFadden was then laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.

Hundreds of firefighters from all over the state attended the service to pay their respects.

"There were firefighters standing next to Colin one minute, and the next minute he was being rendered aid and taken to hospital, so you will see there’s a family feeling and working together," said Mark Amatrudo, commander of the state-wide Honor Guard.

That family feel continued outside as upwards of 400 firefighters lined reassembled after the mass, in what they call a ‘sea of blue.’

“He was one of the youngest members of our group and was involved in all kinds of things and if there was something going on, Colin was there,” said Capt. Richard Lehmert, of the Bristol Search Team.

McFadden’s father and the Burlington fire chief gave the eulogy on Thursday.