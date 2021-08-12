A Burlington firefighter has died after he suffered a medical emergency while battling a fire in New Hartford earlier this week.

Colin McFadden, 26, was a six-year member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

Colin McFadden

Norfolk Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo confirmed the firefighter's death on Thursday, saying McFadden was "A firefighter I never met but a firefighter I know too well - committed to service, dedicated to community and loved by family and friends."

Gov. Ned Lamont also released a statement saying he is directing all US and state flags to be lowered to half-staff in McFadden's honor, effective immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

He had suddenly become ill while battling the large fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in New Hartford.

McFadden was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and had been listed in critical condition.

He passed away on Thursday.

During a news conference, Burlington Fire Chief Michael Boucher said doctors discovered that McFadden had APL, which is a form of Leukemia.

"Colin was an amazing kid. Came in here a young guy, 20 years old, pouring his heart and soul into everything he does. A little quirky, we all bust on him for that. That’s us showing him some love. Became a firefighter and went on to be an EMT. One of those guys who was always at the station and always jumping on the truck when there’s a call," Boucher said.

During treatment, McFadden’s medical team had discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that had caused his sudden illness.

The fire chief said the statewide blood supply was critical to McFadden’s care, and encouraged people to donate blood, as the state is seeing a shortage.

There has been an outpouring of support from fire stations across the state.

Wayne Johnson
Wayne Johnson

May he rest in peace...

