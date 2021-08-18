BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A Burlington firefighter and EMT who died after battling a fire last week will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Colin McFadden, 26, was a six-year member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

He had suddenly become ill while battling the large fire that broke out early last Tuesday morning in New Hartford.

McFadden was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and had been listed in critical condition.

He passed away last Thursday.

Burlington Fire Chief Michael Boucher said doctors discovered McFadden had APL, which is a form of Leukemia.

"Colin was an amazing kid. Came in here a young guy, 20 years old, pouring his heart and soul into everything he does," Boucher said last week.

A wake will be held for McFadden on Wednesday at Funk Funeral Home in Bristol, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend.

The Bristol mayor said firefighters planning to attend from across the state are being asked to park at Centre Square in downtown Bristol, where shuttle busses will take them to and from the funeral home.

The funeral will be held on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew Church.

“Firefighters and their guests will again be using downtown parking as well as 10 Main St., with shuttle busses providing transportation to and from the church,” Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said.

McFadden will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.

Bristol residents are being asked to avoid the Federal Hill area on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and the Forestville area surrounding St. Matthew Church on Thursday from 10am-1pm.

Bellevue Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Sessions Street to Beleden Gardens Drive for portions of these two days, and Church Avenue will be closed between Washington Street and Central Street on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.