Burlington firefighter's death renews calls for blood donations

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department has officially declared Colin McFadden’s passing as a line of duty death.

Meanwhile, his passing is renewing calls for blood donations.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old collapsed while responding to the New Hartford House fire.

Doctors discovered the Burlington man had a rare form of leukemia through tests.

His death has renewed a call for blood donations, as the state’s supply is low.

During the summer, blood donations are historically low.

The American Red Cross said the global pandemic has also stressed the supply.

The Red Cross said it has sent 12 percent more blood products to hospitals to help patients in need, including in areas where the pandemic is disrupting blood drives.

Furthermore, the critical need for blood comes as distribution to hospitals remains higher than anticipated.

The reason firefighter McFadden’s immediate family and work family are pushing for blood donors is because they believe it could’ve impacted the young man’s care and recovery.

Recently, the fire chief said the outpour of support is raising awareness on the low blood supply.

“The messages that you have pushed out over the last day has had a significant impact that the American Red Cross is being overwhelmed with people signing up to do blood donations,” said Burlington Fire Chief Michael Boucher.

In a statement, the Red Cross said “We would like to thank Burlington Fire Chief Michael Boucher for bringing awareness about the ongoing need for blood and platelets by supporting an upcoming blood drive this Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Burlington Town Hall to help ensure patients have access to lifesaving blood products.”

Because of people’s interests, Saturday’s blood drive is longer, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but you can donation blood anywhere.

Remembering a Hero

In Burlington, there is a painted rock that is often painted with different images to reflect the times.

Now that the town is grappling with a loss, it’s honoring the firefighter’s life.

Off Case Road, you can’t miss it.

“It’s very heartwarming and it’s very touching and probably the last thing — it’s very humbling,” said Jeffrey Bond, a Burlington volunteer firefighter.

The message so simple - a black rock painted with Colin McFadden’s name on it.

The sudden loss stunned the town.

“The people when they deal with something like this, you definitely see it throughout the town,” said Cooper Robinson, of Burlington.

At the fire house, flowers are left behind, flags are flown at half-staff and the bunting is hung.

Less than 2 miles away, the painted rock illustrates the grief seen in town.

“People in the community did this for us, and more importantly, they did it for Colin. And to know that it’s here now and people can drive by and take a look at it, they too will remember him and what he stood for and that was taking care of people in the community,” Bond said.

“People dedicated to helping other people” is the fire department’s mission statement.

If you’re wanting to show your support to the firefighters, the chief is asking people to donate to the organizations that helped McFadden pursue a life dedicated to community service:

NorthStar Foundation

20 Deerfield Lane

Storrs, CT 06268

Focus Center for Autism

PO Box 452

326 Albany Turnpike

Canton, CT 06019

Gengras Center

1678 Asylum Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06117

Connecticut Rivers Council

Boy Scouts of America

60 Darlin St

East Hartford, CT 06108

Shepard’s Meadows Equestrian Center

733 Hill Street

Bristol, CT 06010

Insurance City Repeater Club

94 Rowe Place

Bristol, CT 06010

Burlington Fire Department

PO Box 1285

Burlington CT, 06103