HAMDEN (WFSB) - A bus accident is under investigation in the Whitney Avenue area.
According to police, the accident involved a CT Transit bus and one other car.
Police said one occupant from the car was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
Whitney avenue near the Cheshire town line is closed in both directions as the traffic unit investigates the accident.
