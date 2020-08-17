OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – As children head back to school, Channel 3 got a look at the changes school bus transportation companies had to make to insure everyone’s health and safety.
Going back to school this fall is going to be quite different, especially for children who take the bus.
M.J. Bus of Old Saybrook manages a fleet of 600 buses serving 24 school districts throughout Connecticut.
As schools are sanitized daily, so are the buses as districts roll out back to school plans with hybrid options of distance learning.
Bus drivers sign in daily and their temperature checked before heading out on their route.
“We’re building our routes based on a hybrid model with less kids to plan on the routing and trying to space as much as we can on the seats,” said Jon Hipsher, COO of M.J. Bus.
Drivers and passengers must wear face masks at all times. The students will board and then go to the back of the bus.
In Putnam, all students will seat themselves in a zig-zag pattern.
“When a student gets on the bus, they should go to the first available seat in the back so that students are never walking in front of other students,” said Dan Sullivan III, Putman School Superintendent.
“It is very scary though. She needs to understand she needs to go to the back where before it was right in the front because she was in kindergarten. We’ll see how it works,” said Melissa Daponte, a parent.
Bus windows will be open, weather pending, along with roof vents to provide fresh air.
All high-impact touch areas on the bus get sanitized throughout the day.
Veteran driver, Shawn Bruzik is also tasked with training drivers with the new protocols.
“After we do a run, we’ll pull the bus to the side of the road and wipe it down again, then pick up some more kids and wipe it down again, come back here and wipe it down again. The safety is more important, cleanliness is more important than anything else,” Bruzik said.
As the state approaches the beginning of the new school year, bus companies are desperate for drivers and that is statewide.
