HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A school bus driver faces charges for allowing a 5-year-old boy to get off the bus to go to the bathroom, then driving away.
Police in Hamden said they arrested 54-year-old Wojcich "Albert" Nowak of Hamden for the incident, which happened on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to a call on Dudley and Saint Mary streets around 4 p.m. for a missing 5-year-old boy.
They said a father was waiting at the boy's bus stop. When the bus arrived, the boy wasn't on it.
Students on the bus told the father that his son left the bus at an earlier stop to use the bathroom.
The father eventually found the boy walking in the area of Dixwell Avenue and the New Haven city line. The boy was with an adult.
Firefighters responded and sent the child to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation.
Officers said they interviewed Nowak to figure out what happened.
Nowak said he asked a 6th grader to help separate the 5-year-old from another child. The children were playing during the ride.
The 6th grader told Nowak that the 5-year-old had to use the bathroom.
When bus arrived at a stop at Easton and Alstrum streets, the 6th grader told Nowak that the 5-year-old lived nearby.
Police said Nowak allowed the child to leave the bus accompanied by the 6th grader.
When Nowak returned to his First Student bus terminal. Police said he recruited a coworker and several students he had already dropped off to help locate the 5-year-old.
Police said they charged him with risk of injury to a minor.
He was released on a written promise to appear and is scheduled to face a judge in Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 18.
