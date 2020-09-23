WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury Public Schools bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Verna Ruffin was notified the bus driver contracted the virus.
The bus driver works for Durham School Services and wore a mask at all times while at the terminal and on the bus with students.
Waterbury schools said the bus was disinfected and cleaned thoroughly between school runs.
The bus has been taken out of service and disinfected.
Students were also able to socially distance for the duration of the ride.
Waterbury Public Schools said temperature checks are taken each day on all drivers upon arrival at work.
The driver has been instructed to remain in self-isolation for 14 days and must provide documentation from a healthcare provider to return to work.
