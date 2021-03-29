SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Students in the Ansonia, Derby, and Seymour school districts will shift back to online learning Monday morning because of a school bus driver shortage.
According district leaders, a number of bus drivers called in sick after they experienced side effects that stemmed from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nearly 7,000 students from the three different school districts were impacted.
The drivers all work for All Star Transportation. Normally Monday morning, a lot of school buses pull out of the terminal in Seymour and head to stops and schools in the three districts.
However, a portion of the drivers said they felt a little under the weather. The exact number of drivers has not been released.
Ansonia superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco told Channel 3 that several school bus drivers were impacted. Derby superintendent Dr. Matthew Conway used the term “many.”
How ill the drivers felt on Monday was not released, but Channel 3 did want to stress that suffering from minor side effects shortly after getting a vaccine is normal, and obviously with the importance of the drivers jobs it’s better to call in sick and play it safe rather than possibly put children in danger.
The Ansonia district, specifically superintendent DiBacco, said there is also a shortage of school staff members. The good thing is all three of the school districts have remote learning plans in place because of the pandemic, so shifting to online classes on Monday was easy for them.
District leaders told Channel 3 that they expected this to be a one-day issue. If everything goes well, the drivers will take the school busses back on the road Tuesday and in-person school will be back in session.
