HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A CT Transit bus driver fell ill after being exposed to the cleaning chemical Ajax on Wednesday.
The discovery was made at the CT Transit depot yard in Hamden on Wednesday morning, around 9:45 a.m.
Initially, the call came in as an exposure to an unknown white powder.
Police said the driver was returning the bus to the yard when he felt sick.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the material as the cleaning product Ajax.
According to Hamden Police, the previous driver of the bus has used a cleaning product to disinfect the dashboard.
No further details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.