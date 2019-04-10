HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A bus driver who was originally terminated from his job following a fight with a passenger will be back on the job next Monday.
Driver Stefan Knox was attacked by a passenger on a CTtransit bus in Hamden on March 4.
Video shows a man identified as William Horn of New Haven walk up to Knox and start hitting him with his cane.
The camera later shows Horn hopping in the driver’s seat to try to drive off.
A few minutes after the initial attack, and with Horn now in the middle of the road, Knox runs back, hitting him with a flying kick and getting a few more punches in, before a supervisor moves him away.
“Watching the video now, I know I did wrong. I wish I could bring it back. I see him bend down. Maybe in my head, I thought he was reaching for something and being the supervisor was next to me, I reacted in safe mode for her, but I literally don’t remember," Knox said in a previous interview with Channel 3.
On Wednesday, Knox confirmed he will be returning to work on Monday.
Horn was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
In a statement, CTtransit said "Subsequent to a due process fact finding, the employment of Mr. Knox was reinstated, conditionally, under a “last chance” agreement. This agreement stipulates that any similar disciplinary issues will result in termination."
