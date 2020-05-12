MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Bus drivers from all over the country have a rally planned in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
They’re looking for a stimulus package like the one other transportation industries received.
The Ne England convoy left out of Milford to head down to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Over 3,000 letters have been sent to Congress and if that didn’t work, those attending the rally will certainly get their attention.
There will be more than 800 buses stretched out over 10 miles. They’re coming from all 50 states. Of those 800 buses, 40 from New England met in Milford on Tuesday to begin the drive to Washington, D.C.
“The transportation network that is involved with disaster relief, with moving large groups of people. When the stimulus bill was passed by Congress, they left the motor coach companies out,” said Donald DeVivo, President of DATTCO.
“We’ve done it without federal subsidies forever, but now this coronavirus has really knocked the legs out right from under us. We need help to survive this,” said Tom McCaugady, President of Flaship Trailways in Cranston, Rhode Island.
Right now, 36,000 buses remain idle and 100,000 people are out of work. The group headed for D.C. is hopeful the rally will be their ticket to success.
