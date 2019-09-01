WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A bus fire has shut down lanes on I-95 Northbound in West Haven Sunday, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes are closed between Exits 41 and 42. It was first reported at 10:44 a.m.
State police said there were no injuries reported. About 20 people were on the coach bus and evacuated safely.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
