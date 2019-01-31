ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Bus problems forced the cancellation of the elementary schools in Ellington on Thursday morning.
According to school Superintendent Scott Nichol, school officials learned at 9 a.m. Thursday morning that school buses were having problems.
The district had a two-hour delay due to the bitterly cold weather Thursday morning, which had been declared Wednesday evening.
The superintendent said the buses would start, but some would stall when they began to drive.
This impacted the completion of elementary school bus runs, meaning school was canceled for those students on Thursday.
High and middle school students were able to get to school, but an extra 30-minute delay was added to the two-hour delay to complete those runs.
In a statement, Nichol said “We recognize the significant inconvenience this poses for families with small children and we find the fact that the buses were not running unacceptable.”
Channel 3 reached out to the bus company First Student but has not yet heard back.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.