BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a fire at an old meat packing building in Beacon Falls Thursday morning, officials said.
Officials said the fire started at the top of Rimmon Hill Road around 2:30 a.m.
The fire shut down Rimmon Hill Road.
Channel 3 learned that schools were impacted.
Regional School District 16 superintendent Michael Yamin said students who take bus 22 will not be able to take the bus to school Thursday morning.
The superintendent said it would impact all schools, not just Woodland High School.
Beacon Hose and mutual aid tankers are responding to the fire. Mutual aid included Bethany, Oxford, Seymour, and Southbury.
There were no injuries reported in the fire, officials said. The building was said to have been a greenhouse warehouse.
