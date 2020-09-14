NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- DATTCO, Inc. has suspended bus service for the next two days for students in New Hartford.
This comes after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the New Hartford Bus Garage.
DATTCO, Inc. said the employees began to quarantine immediately after learning of their results.
“Our company concerns itself first and foremost with the safety and health of our passengers and employees. We sought expertise from local health officials and conferred with our customer school districts to help with our decisions in this matter,” DATTCO, Inc. said in a statement.
The company has offered testing to all employees at the location where the two positive cases were reported.
Bus service is suspended until Thursday, and during this time the facility and all buses will undergo a thorough sanitizing.
In a letter to parents, the superintendent said “According to health officials who carefully assessed this situation, no Northwestern student is considered a close contact of that driver and there was an ‘exceedingly low risk for students on that bus’.”
School will remain open at this time, but Region 7 Superintendent Judy Palmer said any New Hartford resident who cannot provide transportation for their student the next two days can have their child participate in remote learning.
"It is a very rural area, so there' aren't a lot of sidewalks. There's not a lot of walkers, etc., so I'd say there's quite a bit of people that utilize the bus service," said Cliff Gibson, COO of DATTCO.
DATTCO Inc. plans to resume bus transportation on Thursday.
"The best thing we can do is err on the side of safety for the children, for the families, for our employees. You know this thing has tentacles that reach out in different directions," Gibson said.
"Most kids need to ride the bus, so you've kind of forced your hand on that because you have to hope that masks and hand sanitizing is safe enough," said Tracy Webb.
Tracy Webb lives in Winsted, a town over from New Hartford, and she says the recent DATTCO cases scare her but she isn't shocked.
"I fell like it's a matter of time before something like this is going to hit home," Webb said.
Region 7 has students from New Hartford, Barkhamsted, Colebrook, and Norfolk as part of their regional school district, but DATTCO only provides transportation for New Hartford students.
