HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Calling all actresses!
The Bushnell is searching for an actress to play the part of “Lulu” in the Tony nominated musical, Waitress.
The musical will be premiering at The Bushnell on June 18 and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu.”
The character “Lulu” is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s finale scene.
Actresses auditioning should be shorter than 4’2” and no older than 5 years and 3 months.
Space is limited to the first 60 applicants who sign up.
The search for “Lulu” will take place in Hartford on Wednesday, May 22 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at The Bushnell.
To audition, the child will have to read two lines from the show.
For more information, click here.
