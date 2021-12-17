HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A number of COVID-19 cases has forced the cancellation of a performance at the Bushnell.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker was scheduled to go on Friday night at 7 p.m.
According to venue officials, cast and crew members are tested for COVID-19 right when they walk in.
Their tests, which came in a little after 6:30 p.m., yielded an unspecified number of positive results, forcing venue officials to cancel the performance.
A robocall and an email went out to ticketholders after the decision was made.
Patrons will be issued some sort of refund for their tickets.
The next performance at the Bushnell is The Gift of Christmas on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.