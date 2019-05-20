HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Bushnell is searching for two child actresses to play the part of 'Lulu' in a Broadway musical called Waitress.
Auditions for the parts will take place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bushnell.
Girls who wish to audition must be younger than 5 years and 3 months, and shorter than 4' 2".
The musical consists of four performances. It begins on June 18 and runs through June 23.
Girls trying to earn a part will be asked to read two lines.
In order to audition, an appointment must be made on The Bushnell's website.
Parents are asked to bring a head shot and resume, but they are not necessary.
Tickets can be purchased at the Bushnell box office, by calling 860-987-5900, or click here.
"Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life," The Bushnell said.
