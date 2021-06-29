HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Bushnell Theater is getting a helping hand from the federal government so it can stay open.
The theater had been struggling after being shut down during the pandemic.
Senator Richard Blumenthal announced on Tuesday that the Bushnell received a multi-million dollar federal grant through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Blumenthal said reopening venues is critical to jumpstarting the local economy.
