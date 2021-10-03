TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department battled a fire at 298 Main Street on Oct. 3.
The first and second floors, along with the ceiling were on fire, but the department was able to quickly control the blaze.
Two Torrington volunteer departments, Drakeville and Torringford, reported to the scene and assisted with overhaul.
Harwinton West Side Fire Department responded to provide rehabilitation for the crews working. Trinity EMS stood by for any medical needs.
There were no injuries reported.
The Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire with the assistance from the State Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.
