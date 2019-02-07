(WFSB) -- Another edition of Channel 3’s New Year, New Savings series heads to the grocery store.
When it comes to grocery shopping, there are several ways to save some money.
Laura Cutino makes her weekly trip to the grocery store with her 1-year-old, and said she always makes a list.
"I do, it keeps me from making spontaneous purchases, even though I do sometimes,” Cutino said.
Quinnipiac University Business Professor Emeritus David Cadden said that’s the key to saving money.
"I would say your number one priority is discipline,” Cadden said.
By discipline, he means plan ahead, make a list, stick to it, and know the layout of the store and where everything is.
"You don't want to wander around the store, aimlessly and have your eye catch an item that may seduce you in order to buy it and it was not on your original list,” Cadden said.
Next, shoppers should be aware of some of the tricks that grocery stores sometimes use to get you to go through the whole store.
“The things that people are most likely to be going to the store in order to buy are bread and milk and eggs, and they try to position those as far apart as possible again to get you to walk through the store,” Cadden said.
Also, he said shoppers should always look above eye level on store shelves, because the cheaper items might be there.
"Sometimes they'll position the more expensive goods at the edge of the aisles and at eye level. Whereas some of the foods for kids are on the lower shelves which would be at eye level for children,” Cadden said.
Shoppers should also check out the weekly flyers and coupons for different stores to find deals.
Wherever store you go to, even if it's a quick trip, Cadden says remember to “Plan, plan, plan.”
