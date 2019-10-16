EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- A political advertisement in East Hampton has become quite the talker.
The Republican Town Committee ad highlights a number of local businesses, but it’s urging people to vote a certain way in November’s election.
Some business owners are offended by the ad, saying it implies that they support the Republican Party.
"I didn't think it was real at first,” said Sheila Mullen, of Dexter’s Tunes Tales & Ales.
The ad that was published in the local paper and shows her business, and others, with a headline saying, “Supporting the Village Center, but in the center, it says “Vote Republican.”
Mullen said she doesn’t like that the ad aligns her business with a political party.
She and other business owners feel Republicans are taking credit for some of the new business growth.
"Political ads always feature supporters of that particular candidate, supporters of that political movement. My face is the same as the face of my business,” said Brian Holdt, of Airline Cycles.
One of the candidates Josh Piteo is a Republican town councilor who is running for re-election, and said he doesn’t think the ad went too far.
“Not at all, just enjoy business. We're a pro-business party celebrating the businesses in town,” he said.
Richard Brown, a member of the GOP town committee, agrees.
“This isn't a party thing, this is a village center in East Hampton. We support all the businesses, all the business owners. If there's anything we can do to help business grow and thrive,” Brown said.
Mullen said much of the work has been done by the businesses themselves.
"Non-partisan, hardworking, small business owners are responsible for that,” Mullen said.
She added that she’s written a letter to the town’s news bulletin condemning the ad. She’s also filing a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.