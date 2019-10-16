HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont heard from local businesses on Wednesday at an annual meeting held by the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.
While some said they are not too happy with laws that recently passed, others had questions about transportation and tolls.
There were several big changes this year, and business leaders want to be assured lawmakers are doing everything they can to improve the state's economy.
Lawmakers passed paid family leave and voted to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.
And, to close the budget deficit, the state sales tax was added to a few services, one of them on dry cleaning.
"It adds up for the consumer, that 52 weeks of the year you're paying tax on something you paid already when you purchased it,” said Gail Reiner, of Mayflower Laundry & Dry-cleaning.
"We really want a healthy business environment. We want to keep taxes low, we want to promote Connecticut as a place to come and open a business,” said Tim Phelan, of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.
During his address to the crowd, Lamont said “this is a state that has a lot of wind at our back right now.”
Lamont was also asked about raising the state’s minimum wage.
"When you sign legislation to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour, why did you decide against adding a youth wage which allows employers to pay anyone under 18 a lower rate, and not just for 90 days,” Karen Munson of Munson Chocolates asked.
Neighboring states have $15 an hour and Connecticut’s will be phased in over four years.
Lamont also spoke again about transportation, as tolls are still on the table, but fewer than first proposed, and only on certain projects for a limited time. He also wants to take advantage of borrowing federal money.
"We have to be a lot more aggressive with the federal funding that's available, but as you heard from the Trump department of transportation, you better have a reliable revenue stream to pay back 2 percent loans from feds,” Lamont said.
When asked when his revised transportation plan is coming out, Lamont said soon.
