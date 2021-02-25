MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown’s Mattabesett Canoe Club is closed, but two business owners are hoping to turn the building into a unique restaurant.
Two business owners are proposing a restaurant that would use drones to deliver food to boats on the Connecticut River.
“I pass by it a lot of time. I drive through the area and just think it has so much potential,” said Junior Baez, who owns the Flying Monkey restaurant in Newington.
He is teaming up with the owner of Hartford-based Aquiline Drones to propose a unique concept for the Middletown space.
“We’re trying to add a little bit of food delivery service though drones, as well as provide an atmosphere where you can come and dine,” Baez said.
He said it would be a mixed-use development where people can enjoy food on land, or on sea, courtesy of Aquiline Drones.
“They wouldn’t even have to dock the boat, we’d literally provide the food with the drone,” Baez described.
Baez said they’d also like to have live entertainment, ranging from musicians, to even drone shows.
“It’s also an opportunity to add a little bit of life to Middletown. The music we’d be bringing, the very talented artists, jazz, blues, along with our cuisine, I think it’s all a win situation,” Baez said.
He has submitted a proposal to the city of Middletown.
If approved, he’s hoping to be open by summer.
