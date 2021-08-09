NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – It’s the season for farmers markets, and farm stands are getting busier and busier now that locally grown veggies are ready.
Signs are springing up everywhere where native and fresh veggies and fruit are ripe for the picking.
At Malerba’s Farm Stand in Norwich, or Scott’s Farm Stand in Waterford, the locals know where their food is grown, not out in the Midwest or California, but in the local field.
“I like to support the local economy, that’s very important,” said Vitto Karmazinas, of Montville. “Big box stores, or any of the department stores, you don’t know where that stuffs coming from, at least here you know where this is coming from for the most part.”
Right now, the fresh corn is very popular.
“We do some things, of course, at the supermarket, but the fresh vegetables we always come here to Malerba’s,” said Dan Leone, of Norwich.
The farm stands say business is about on par with last season, when families were hunkered down at home and cooking more.
“People really want fresh stuff. Now they hate to be in the grocery store around everyone else,” said Meghan Lord, Scott’s Farm Stand manager.
Along with fresh corn, honey and maple syrups are popular right now as well.
“Especially our honey, our bee pollen is very popular because of the allergy season; and our maple syrups,” said Carron Charron, of Malerba’s Farm Stand.
