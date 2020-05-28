WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since the state partially reopened.
Next week, more businesses will unlock their doors for the first time in months.
Thursday, members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group’s community committee will hold a roundtable discussion.
They’ll discuss how to best balance health and economic outcomes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That roundtable discussion is set for 10 a.m.
Roadmap for reopening Connecticut from Gov. Lamont
Many businesses, such as restaurants, have had to adapt to things such as outdoor dining and customer temperature checks.
“It’s fun to see how restaurants do it and I’m sure it’s a challenge, but we appreciate them doing that,” said Mike Blair, a customer at Giovanni’s restaurant in West Hartford.
On Monday, more businesses are expected to reopen, including hair salons, barber shops and casinos.
Channel 3 spoke with business owners and a restaurant manager who had advice for those businesses as they prepared to welcome customers back.
“Just letting people know what you’re doing to keep people safe, how you’re keeping them safe, and what they need to do to keep you safe as well,” explained Jade McNulty, manager, Giovanni’s.
“As an owner, you got to stay engaged with people more than you did before,” said Jack Maloney, owner, Shea’s. “It’s a learning process for everybody, not just us.”
This situation changes by the minute.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
