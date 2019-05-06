(WFSB) -- Businesses are showing educators and nurses some love this week.
It's all part of Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurse Appreciation Week.
Restaurants are offering tons of savings all week long.
First, your Tuesday morning coffee is on Bruegger's Bagel, where teachers can get a free medium drip or iced coffee through Friday.
Plus, if you don't feel like cooking, head to McDonald’s. They are offering free chicken nuggets at some locations.
Finally, Chipotle is offering a 'BOGO' deal on Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to close.
Some offers vary depending on location, so call ahead.
To see more teacher freebies, click here.
In addition to restaurant deals, nurses can score other discounts from Disney World and for uniforms.
See more discounts for nurses here.
