VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Several businesses in a Vernon strip mall were damaged by a fire early Tuesday.
The fire was reported just after midnight in the building located at 352 Hartford Turnpike, according to Vernon officials.
The fire is believed to have started in the Oriental Cafe restaurant, which visually sustained significant damage.
Neighboring businesses suffered smoke and water damage as well.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
