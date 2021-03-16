HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of business leaders participated in a conference on Tuesday morning aimed at repairing the state's economy.
The virtual Connecticut Business Day 2021 event kicked off at 8:30 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont made remarks about the state's reopening efforts and vaccine rollout.
A bipartisan group of legislators who signed and support the The Connecticut Business & Industry Association's Rebuilding Connecticut policy pledge will discuss their priorities for driving the state’s recovery.
The group said 11-point Rebuilding Connecticut policy recommendations are designed to help employers, particularly struggling small businesses, manage the high costs of navigating COVID-19 restrictions, create and retain jobs, and lead the state’s economic recovery and growth.
CBIA’s Eric Gjede provided an update on the latest from the 2021 General Assembly session, including the status of key legislative proposals.
Joe Eyer, vice president of public affairs for AT&T, Kelly Memphis, senior manager of government relations and stakeholder engagement practice for the Public Affairs Council, and Sarah Locke-Henderson, manager of U.S. Public Engagement for DoorDash provided insight, resources, and tools for effectively engaging with legislators and the importance of grassroots advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.