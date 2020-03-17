SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus outbreak is having a big impact on businesses.
Business has been dropping off for a few weeks, but now that some are forced to close, they may need help.
Nyren's Florist in Southington is one of many businesses taking a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.
They don't have to close, and are still making arrangements, but they're losing a lot of business.
"So far it’s been okay, but it's definitely decreased,” said Paul Lumia, of Nyren’s Florist.
In the last few days, several large events have either been postponed or canceled, including three weddings and a funeral.
Lumia has two full-time employees, and four part-time.
If business continues to drop, it’ll be hard to pay everyone.
The impact the coronavirus is having on the economy could be devastating if businesses can't survive.
“This is unprecedented shock and demand, and you see many parts of the economy just stop,” said David Lehman, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.
He said the immediate focus must be on health, but we must also help businesses.
"The governor petitioned the federal government to declare Connecticut to be a disaster to be eligible for federal loans. We received that declaration yesterday,” Lehman said.
Now, $2 million is available from the Small Business Administration, and interest rates are anywhere between 2.75 and 3.75 percent.
The state has also extended deadline for the entity tax corporate tax, and there's unemployment insurance.
Unemployment claims are way up, with 10,000 in just the past few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.