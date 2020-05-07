GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Mother’s Day is right around the corner.
Small businesses won’t see the usual holiday crowds this year, but some are finding creative ways to bring in sales.
“Normally we have a barbershop quartet, musicians playing here and there, a brunch to the public,” said Corrine Crocker-Luby, owner of Tiffany Juliet House.
The Glastonbury wedding venue is empty now, having been shut down since March.
Crocker-Luby said they had to think outside the box for their Mother’s Day celebration. So, they’re serving to-go brunch to bring in some business.
“We do know that a lot of people are procrastinating, not sure what they’re going to do, there’s not a lot of shopping going on, so I think, personally, the to-go brunch is a great idea,” she said.
Priam Vineyards and Gourmet Galley Catering had a similar idea.
Co-owner James Melillo says sales are usually up 50 percent this time of year.
There doing a ‘vine to table’ to-go box, which includes lunch and wine.
“We have been utilizing our people and ourselves to try to come up with creative ways in which we can meet the mandates the governor set, and also get enough revenue to pay salaries,” Melillo said.
Thursday evening at 7 p.m., West Hartford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual showcase. Retailers will get the chance to show off their Mother’s Day merchandise via Facebook and Zoom.
For information on how to join, click here, or visit the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook or YouTube.
“They will be in their stores showing different gift ideas and options for mom that they can either get delivered or utilize curbside pickup,” said Christopher Conway, Executive Director of the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce.
Beyond getting financial support, businesses say this weekend, they’re happy to get the chance to interact with customers.
“We need the little spark and we would love the support,” Crocker-Luby said.
The Tiffany Juliet House is taking orders at 860-659-1865. For more information, click here.
For details on Priam Vineyard's to-go special, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.