WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The heat forced some businesses on Tuesday to close early or adapt.
In Wethersfield, customers may want to check with the business before they head to it.
“It’s hot,” admitted Linda Capasso of Wethersfield.
Businesses in Wethersfield said they are feeling the heat and making changes to keep their customers and employees safe.
“Most days we’re open for the entire day,” said Spiro Koulouris, owner of Heirloom Market on Main Street. “It’s only on rare occasions when we know it’s going to be a burner. When it’s 95 degrees, that’s when we’ll close early.”
Heirloom Market closed its doors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Koulouris said the old building isn’t conducive to a cool breeze.
“Our staff works so hard and they’re so great,” Koulouris said. “Self-preservation is a very important thing and we want to make sure everyone’s feeling well.”
“We love the character of the old buildings in old Wethersfield. but sometimes the heat just sticks,” said Bianca Bruno of Soulshine Yoga.
Up Main Street, Soulshine Yoga said it also made changes to beat the heat.
“We do have an outside option and we kind of nixed that for the day just because we don’t want people overheating in the sun or in the weather,” Bruno said. “So, for yoga we were just happy to have the studio air conditioned so that people didn’t feel like they were signing up for hot yoga even though it wasn’t hot yoga.
While some might enjoy the heat and sun, others chose to stay in the air conditioning and wait out the second heat wave of the season.
“It’s important to keep cool and perhaps enjoy the cooler air inside and at home,” Capasso said.
