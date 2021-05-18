OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – How about $1,000 to go back to work full-time?

That’s Governor Ned Lamont’s incentive to lure those unemployed to return to the workforce full-time.

There are signs posted everywhere that companies are hiring.

The new Ace Hardware store opened on Monday in Waterford, but manager John Bogush says some people would rather collect unemployment than work right now.

“In this climate, it’s been very tough. Scheduling interviews, some people just don’t show up. We offer a decent starting wage and a good package to come and work, getting it out there, people are getting the word from us,” Bogush said.

On Monday, Lamont announced the state will give $1,000 to the for 10,000 who are unemployed to go back to work full-time.

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, it’s an interesting concept, but not much I have something to weigh in on. I do hope it works, get people back to work and if that bonus is an incentive, that is great,” said Rep. Matt Ritter.

To be eligible, you must file an unemployment claim prior to May 30, obtain and maintain a full-time job for eight consecutive weeks prior to Dec. 31, 2021, and not receive unemployment compensation during the required eight-week period of employment.

Bill Lillie employs more than 20 people in his successful landscaping business covering southeast Connecticut. He’s offering a finder’s bonus fee to employees to help in his recruitment effort, but he says those collecting want to collect.

“Hey, I’m on unemployment, I’m making 700 bucks a week until December, why should I come to work? It’s very infuriating,” Lillie said.

Jobs are out there, but will those unemployed and collecting want to cash in?

To learn more about the program, click here.