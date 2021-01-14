NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to an underground fire on Thursday evening.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the underground fire is happening at the intersection of Lafayette and Main Streets.
The fire is causing businesses in the area to be evacuated.
Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas are on the scene.
Stewart reported that there was a lot of smoke coming up from the manholes.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
