HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There is some good news for Connecticut restaurants and entertainment venues.
Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan will soon go into effect, which means more people will be allowed indoors as long as they wear masks and there’s social distancing.
RELATED: We are two weeks away from Phase 3 of CT's reopening plan
The president of the Bushnell Theater talked about what this means for them.
“It’s tough. We are going through this and going over hurdles we never knew existed in the world, so you know all of us are trying to find our way and a glimmer of hope,” said David Fay, President of Bushnell Theater.
Bushnell Theater has been shut down for months and now they’re starting to plan events. This doesn’t mean they’ll be having the same type of events.
The Bushnell really can’t have big productions and shows with only 50 percent capacity.
They are going to start small and start with small concerts by local artists. They are also thinking about holiday parties in December and maybe even a few weddings.
Here’s how Phase 3 shakes out for other businesses:
- Restaurants, hair salons, barbershops, personal services, libraries: 50 to 75 percent capacity
- Indoor performing arts venues: 50 percent capacity
- Bars & nightclubs: remaining closed
Eventually, the Bushnell, depending on how things go, will have big performances, but maybe not until the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.