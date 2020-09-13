CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - It is the opening Sunday of the NFL season and with all our country has gone through over the last six months, many weren't sure this day would come.
It's here and fans in Connecticut are celebrating.
The crowd at Chicago Sam's in Cromwell has been large all day long.
The management has had to turn people away.
The COVID-19 rules and protocol have had an effect on business, but with some creative thinking, it is as electric as any Sunday in the past.
With state rules limiting restaurants to 50-percent capacity indoors, this outdoor set up has been vital in the restaurant's survival during the pandemic.
Inside, the separation of tables and booths goes a long way into making people feel comfortable and allowing the staff to run things orderly.
"Everybody seems to be abiding by everything fairly well," said Ryan Kealey, General Manager at Chicago Sam's. "You know we have a parking lot area so people are able to be outside, everybody seems to be having a good time and they are abiding by the rules."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.