WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s getting more and more expensive to eat.
Food prices are continuing to rise, forcing some businesses to figure out how to maintain their bottom line.
Watertown Meat Center said it has been hard keeping their prices down at normal rates.
Last year, co-owner Jessica DiSapio said prices doubled.
While prices went down a little, the recent increases are doing a number on her profits, even with record sales right now.
"Our platinum chicken breast prices doubled, not my price, I’m selling it to you, but my cost has doubled, so our margins are way down, pretty much where we're not covering things we should be covering within our margin,” DiSapio said.
Increasing food prices also hurting Great China in Naugatuck.
Starting on Tuesday, all items on their menu are 10 percent more expensive because of rising costs.
Great China’s owner Kenny Lim said meat prices are a driving force behind the 10 percent increase.
"Meat, chicken, pork, used to be $1.39 at the most, or $1.59. This week it's $2.29,” Lim said.
Dr. Rigoberto Lopez, an economist and UConn professor, said the rising prices are here to stay, at least for a year.
He said pandemic supply disruptions, as well as climate disasters like the Texas winter storm, are to blame.
He added that there's rising costs in many sectors.
"There is ongoing inflation everywhere, not just food, we have gasoline prices going up, forget housing prices, that's red hot right now,” Lopez said.
Until things get better, DiSapio said she will continue to make the best of it.
“We're trying our best to keep prices reasonable, but you can only keep your prices as low as you can for so long,” DiSapio said.
