ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- As the next phase in the state’s reopening is happening in less than 24 hours, businesses are busy preparing.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that ‘Phase 3’ would happen on Oct. 8.
The next phase allows for indoor capacity at restaurants, libraries, and personal service facilities like hair salons and barbershops, to expand from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity, while also following COVID-19 safety requirements.
Outdoor venues can increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity, with masks and social distancing. Indoor venues can also open at 50 percent capacity.
Right now, bars and nightclubs will remain closed.
Early Wednesday morning, Tavern on 3 Bar & Grill in Rocky Hill took to Facebook to share what they’re doing to keep employees and customers safe.
In preparation for the next phase, Tavern on 3 said it teamed up with ServPro to disinfect the entire facility, “from corner to corner,” using medical grade disinfectant.
“We appreciate all the support and business throughout this pandemic & we promise to maintain a healthy, safe, quality experience for you all during these uncertain times,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
When it comes to gathering size changes, Lamont said the next phase will allow for indoor commercial establishments to allow for up to 100 people. Private residences can have up to 25.
Outdoor establishments will be capped at 150 people.
