(WFSB) - Many more businesses will be welcoming customers back as the state enters phase 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday.
Some want to make sure they aren’t held responsible if someone gets sick, so they're now requiring customers to sign liability waivers.
The liability waivers state that customers won't sue if they contract COVID-19 at an establishment.
While the business should create a safe environment, customers also need to follow safety guidelines.
The concept also applies to employees.
It's similar to what President Donald Trump's campaign is requiring for people to attend a rally in Tulsa, OK on Saturday.
Some local hair salons are moving in the same direction.
Health officials recommend customers consider all risks before going anywhere during the pandemic.
"Two things could be equally true," said Paul Rovella, JRG Attorneys at Law. "If a customer comes in and they refuse to wear a mask and they refuse to social distance, they could share responsibility for any injury they incur, while they're there. Just as much, possibly even more than the business owner. What's going to be difficult I think for a consumer or a customer is to establish that they contracted coronavirus or COVID-19 at a particular location or a particular time."
So far, at least five states, including Utah, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama have such limits through legislation or executive orders. Others are considering them.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is lobbying for national immunity legislation.
