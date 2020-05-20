HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Businesses either want to wait longer to reopen while others are ready.
The state continued to examine both sides, even as phase 1 of the state's coronavirus reopening plan began on Wednesday.
THE LATEST: Hospitalizations continue to declines less than 24 hours before state reopens
Officials said it was all about finding a balance between public safety and economic health.
The state met all of the metrics that were laid out, including the continued dropping of hospitalizations, which went below 1,000.
During Gov. Ned Lamont's daily briefing on Tuesday, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, gave some insight when asked what difference it would make between May 20 and June 1, when salons and barbershops are slated to reopen.
“If you're looking at this purely from a public health question from epidemic itself, every day we wait we see cases come down, risk will be reduced when we reopen for every day we wait. We have to balance it with the economic impact of staying shut, which is very real and the public health consequences of being shut. These are the hard decisions policy makers make. This is the kind of balancing that policy makers engage in. I think we're striking a prudent balance here against COVID, and COVID resurgence, and getting to a point where we've lowered risk enough where we can start to reopen to offset other risks we're taking from economic impact,” Gottlieb said.
As the state reopens, experts warned that people shouldn’t be alarmed when cases trend back up.
“We expected that. We’re going to see more hospitalizations, more cases growing,” Gottlieb said.
They spoke about the summer and how the warm weather is expected to play a role in a decrease of cases.
They also noted that it’s harder to contract the virus when a person is outdoors.
They are expecting things to ease up somewhat in the summer, as opposed to what the state saw in March and April. Unfortunately, they said to expect a second wave in the fall.
“Come October, the whole situation is going to reverse, and we cannot let our guard down and let the virus reignite. You have two advisors from different parties, but both are giving you very similar advice,” said Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a former NIH doctor.
When it comes to a vaccine, experts agreed that it's about a year away. But therapeutical medicines, things that will lessen the symptoms and get people healthy, are currently being developed and tested.
They’re optimistic we could see those types of medicines by the fall.
To see the guidelines for the May 20 reopening, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.