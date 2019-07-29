NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Another heat wave is expected, and if you haven’t bought an air conditioning unit yet, you’re not alone.
Some stores have fully stocked up on units after the first heat wave of the summer.
P.C. Richard and Son is one of the many businesses expecting another rush of customers due to the upcoming heat.
They said they were busy all weekend as people were going to buy air conditioning units to stay cool.
With temperatures hitting above the 90-degree mark, people will likely want to keep cool inside with the air conditioner on blast.
For those who don’t have air conditioning, P.C. Richard and Son will be staying busy by selling them.
“We are seeing a good influx of business with the higher temperatures. We find that when the humidity goes up, customers are coming in for air conditioners especially, but air conditioners are where it’s at,” said Matthew LeFrance, assistant manager of P.C. Richard and Son.
Matthew LeFrance was at the Newington store over the weekend and said they had a good amount of business.
“Not as many as the first heat wave when we saw that initial push, but we are still seeing a lot of customers coming in. Sometimes it’s a replacement, maybe something breaks down,” LeFrance said.
It all depends what a customer is looking for, as some are buying multiple units and fans. They don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.
“The heat wave has helped our business with refrigeration and air conditioning,” LeFrance said.
The hot temperatures are expected to last through Tuesday.
