NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forty-eight people were arrested as part of a drag racing bust in New Haven over the weekend.

It's an issue police said they've been trying to crack down on for years in the Foxon Boulevard area.

“It stopped for a while and it got worse and worse, lately," said Nirav Patel, assistant manager, Days Inn. "They’d line up in our parking lot, customers would complain every day. We were giving out refunds almost everyday.”

A no chase policy prevented police from going after any suspects.

"People racing on their bikes, some of them even had kids in the car," Patel said.

This time, according to police, officers were set up in the area of Foxon Boulevard, also known as Route 80, on Sunday.

They said their plan involved targeted locations at various addresses after investigators spoke with concerned business owners and neighbors on the Foxon strip.

“Friday, Saturday nights, Thursday, sometimes during the day time, right during the broad day time," said Greg Moore, Foxon Lube & Tire. "It's ridiculous.”

Moore said his biggest concern was the safety of people crossing the street or standing at a bus stop.

So police said they learned where the racers staged.

Lt. Jason Rentkowicz of the New Haven Police Department promised business owners that any racer or spectator who entered a business lot would be arrested and appropriately charged.

Police determined that the most popular location was the McDonald's Restaurant at 225 Foxon Blvd. The majority of the arrests were made there.

Charges ranged from third-degree trespassing to operating an unregistered vehicle and misuse of marker plates.

Of those arrested, 47 were adults and one person was a juvenile, police said.

Ten vehicles were towed.

All of the arrestees were issued a promise to appear in court.

Moore said he appreciates the enforcement.

“Very happy," Moore said. "It might slow it down for a little while, but they have to stay consistent and stay on it because it will pick back up. It's been going on for years.”

Police told Channel 3 that they will continue to address the issue and remind residents that tips about it can be anonymously made to their department.