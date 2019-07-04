Lots of people around Connecticut are expected to hit state parks and beaches this Fourth of July.
At Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, which has closed because it reached full capacity, the cars were lined up since 5 a.m. even though the park doesn’t open until 8. Many have been visiting for years and know it can reach full capacity quickly, so arriving early is key.
“You want a good space, its more families coming. So you are having more people meeting up with you? Yes. And so you are the one who gets here early and stakes out the spot and they all just show up later and meet you? That’s me,” said Brenda Cintron, a visitor from Hartford.
The parking lot began to fill quickly when the beach opened at 8. Megan Deslaurier and her family drove in from Springfield, Mass. They loaded up the car with snacks and were on the road by 4:30 this morning.
“Getting up, just getting up when it’s dark out and getting all the food ready, that’s what we have to work on,” she said.
“We’re going to relax for another couple hours and head out before it gets really packed,” said Lisa Varian of Farmington.
Whether people are here for just a few hours of swimming and sunbathing or staking their spot for the day, one thing many share in common is the meaningfulness of spending the day with family and friends.
“Family, freedom, we do enjoy having our get-togethers,” said Jennifer Lonicki of Southington.
“It means living my best life, having some time to spend with my family, not being at work and just celebrating our independence,” said Shawndy Rodriguez of Manchester.
Hammonasset Beach State Park is just one of several state parks that reached full capacity. For a complete list, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.