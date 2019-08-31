It is expected to be an especially busy day out on the roads Saturday as the Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer.
Some good news for drivers is gas prices are at the lowest Labor Day weekend prices in the past three years.
According to Trip Advisor, 61% of those traveling will be hitting the road, while 27% will be flying.
Eyewitness News caught up with some travelers looking to make the most of the long weekend.
“Just to be patient, to be very loving to one another. We tell the kids, these are memories and we treasure them, and we are going to have a good time.”
Connecticut State Police is advising drivers to buckle up, follow speed limits, and put cellphones down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.