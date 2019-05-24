HARTFORD (WFSB) - Memorial Day weekend has started, and millions of drivers will be on the roads this holiday weekend.
AAA predicts this to be one of the busiest weekends of the year, saying 2 million people are expected to hit the road, breaking a record.
“Ninety percent of the folks getting away for the Memorial Day weekend across New England will be driving to their destinations," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. "In fact, it’s going to be a record number of people who are on the road for the Memorial Day holiday.”
As a result, state police said they'll step up their patrols, looking for speeding and distracted driving.
AAA said it expects to respond to more than 3,500 emergency roadside calls.
It is reminding drivers to be prepared and make sure their vehicles are ready with an emergency kit, a fully charged cell phone and patience.
On Friday, travelers got an early start to the holiday weekend.
“I love coming up to the coast, I love Stonington, Branford," Gary Archer of New York said Friday.
Archer makes the drive from Fishkill, NY each year and knows the usual trouble spots.
With a sunny forecast ahead, Hammonasset Beach State Park will also be busy, and it's campground is already full.
In fact, it's an annual tradition for the Charles family, who camp out until Monday. They say getting there from Newtown and Bethel was half the fun.
"It was a lot of fun, there was some traffic, but we were excited to get here," Rachel Charles of Newtown said.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
