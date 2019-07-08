Busy Saturday night expected in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Saturday night is Hartford is expected to be busy as officials plan to welcome visitors to nine, separate events in the Capitol City.
With nine events and more than 65,000 people expected into the city, officials are preparing early.
Officials said about 15,000 concert-goers will flood the Xfinity Center, about 11,000 people at ConnectiCon, 7,000 at the new Hartford Athletic Dillon Stadium, and more than 20,000 people are expected to show up at the Riverfront Recapture complete with food trucks and fireworks.
For Hartford residents, the power line-up is something folks have never seen before.
“Any event that’s positive, I’m all for it, because it’s so greatly needed,” said Hartford resident, Darryl Carter. “I recommend anybody to come down and just enjoy the day.”
Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Paul Cicero told Channel 3 police have been in planning mode for these events for more than a month, and traffic will be bumper to bumper.
“If you think you’re going to come an hour early, you’re already an hour late,” said Lt. Cicero.
“So, try to get here as early as possible.”
City advocates are thinking ahead, too. Channel 3 spoke with Ambassador and Crisis Intervention at the Wilson-Gary YMCA on Albany Avenue, Carl Hardrick on the plans for the big night.
“That’s a lot of people downtown,” said Hardrick. “We’re concerned about the violence. That’s the bottom line. We’re concerned about the safety of kids coming home.”
Hardrick said instead of closing the YMCA at 6 p.m., the facility will keep its doors open until about 1 a.m. to allow kids and teens to have a safe place to hang out.
“Never has Hartford, the city of Hartford going to have as many police officers in the city at one time,” said Lt. Cicero.
